 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. A 60-degree low is forcasted. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert