Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

News Alert