Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. A 57-degree low is forcasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.