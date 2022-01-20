 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Bryan people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

