Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bryan today. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Bryan, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 25 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SUN 3:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

News Alert