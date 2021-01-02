Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.