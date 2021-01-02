Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Exp…
Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. A 63-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. …
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 4…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Toda…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Bryan temperatures wil…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bryan area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.