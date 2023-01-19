Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Bryan, TX
