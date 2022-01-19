Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Today's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will se…
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bryan today. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Today's c…
Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Bryan will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degree…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic dro…