Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Bryan. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2021 in Bryan, TX
