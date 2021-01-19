 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Bryan. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

