 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2022 in Bryan, TX

{{featured_button_text}}

Bryan will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert