Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.