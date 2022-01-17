Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will se…
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
The last seven years have been the seven warmest on record for Earth, a new analysis shows, and 2021 was the fifth-warmest year on record.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bryan today. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. …
Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of su…
Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Models are s…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It shou…