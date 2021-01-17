Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Bryan, TX
