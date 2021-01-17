Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.