Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Bryan, TX

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bryan. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
