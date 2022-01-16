Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Bryan, TX
