Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bryan today. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Bryan, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 3:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

