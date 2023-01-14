Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2023 in Bryan, TX
