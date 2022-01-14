Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.