Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bryan area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. P…
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
Bryan will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The a…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees to…
The last seven years have been the seven warmest on record for Earth, a new analysis shows, and 2021 was the fifth-warmest year on record.
Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of su…
Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Models are s…
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mp…