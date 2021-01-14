Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.