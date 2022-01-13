 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2022 in Bryan, TX

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

