The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bryan area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. P…
Bryan will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The a…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees to…
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expecte…
The last seven years have been the seven warmest on record for Earth, a new analysis shows, and 2021 was the fifth-warmest year on record.
Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of su…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mp…