Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

