Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bryan area. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.