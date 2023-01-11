Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2023 in Bryan, TX

Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.