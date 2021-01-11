Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Temperatures in Bryan will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.