Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bryan area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.