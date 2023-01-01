Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Bryan, TX

Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
