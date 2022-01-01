Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies …
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degr…
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.