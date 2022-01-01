 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Bryan, TX

{{featured_button_text}}

Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert