Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bryan area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.