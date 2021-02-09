Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Bryan, TX
