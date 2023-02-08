Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bryan area. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.