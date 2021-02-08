Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted l…
Bryan will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. A 43-degree low is forcasted. …
Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expe…
For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. …
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tom…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Mostly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures.…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks li…