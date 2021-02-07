Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.