Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Bryan, TX
