The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bryan Saturday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Warning until SAT 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in Bryan, TX
