Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. A 43-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

