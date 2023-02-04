Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see some morning fog. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2023 in Bryan, TX
