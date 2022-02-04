Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Bryan people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until FRI 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.