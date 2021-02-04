Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Bryan will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.