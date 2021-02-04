Bryan will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear s…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted l…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. A 43-degree low is forcasted. …
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. …
Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees…
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s tom…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The…