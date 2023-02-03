Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.