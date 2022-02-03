It will be a cold day in Bryan, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Bryan, TX
