Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Bryan, TX

It will be a cold day in Bryan, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

