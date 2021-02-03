Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Bryan, TX

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.