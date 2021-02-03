The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Bryan, TX
