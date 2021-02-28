Bryan will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. There is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Bryan, TX
