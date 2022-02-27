Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bryan area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.