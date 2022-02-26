Bryan residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2022 in Bryan, TX
