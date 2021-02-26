Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Bryan, TX
