Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Bryan, TX

It will be a cold day in Bryan, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.