Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Temperatures in Bryan will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.