It will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Bryan, TX
