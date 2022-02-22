The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees to…
It will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bryan area. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
Bryan will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will…
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
It will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
Data suggest Antarctica will likely set a record this year for the lowest sea ice extent — the area of ocean covered by sea ice.