Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.