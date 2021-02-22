 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

